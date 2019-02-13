Love and Photo Booths

Valentine’s Day is tomorrow, and photo booth operators have the chance to really make use of their units with a new software feature from manufacturer Digital Centre.

The company’s new “promotions pop-up,” installed on their Britta 3.0 version, displays promotional products like love-inspired frames. DC also has designs for other special occasions such as Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Completely free to the operator, the new designs and themed collages are available by logging into www.myphotocode.com. More information about the company is available at www.digital-centre.com.