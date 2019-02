Intercard Hires Customer Advocate

Isabelle Sherrillo is the newest member of the Intercard team, now working with the company’s service group asa customer advocate. She’ll provide concierge service, overseeing customer service requests to ensure they’re handled properly. She will also help customers prepare for their Intercard installations.

A Brazilian native, Sherrillo comes to Intercard from U.S. Bank in St. Louis, where she was a relationship manager in their mortgage department. She can be reached at (800) 732-3770 ext. 246 or at [email protected]