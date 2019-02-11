Intercard Hires Customer Advocate

Isabelle Sherrillo is the newest member of the Intercard team, now working with the company’s service group as a customer advocate. She’ll provide concierge service, overseeing customer service requests to ensure they’re handled properly. She will also help customers prepare for their Intercard installations.
A Brazilian native, Sherrillo comes to Intercard from U.S. Bank in St. Louis, where she was a relationship manager in their mortgage department. She can be reached at (800) 732-3770 ext. 246 or at [email protected]
.