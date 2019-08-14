The VOID Gets Major Investment

By Kevin Williams

The VOID, a Utah-based “Hyper-Reality” provider, recently received a $20 million influx of capital from the Lupa Systems holdings company, representing James Murdoch – son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch and also the former CEO of 21st Century Fox.

The VOID, which has 11 LBE VR installations in the U.S., China and Canada, has also seen major restructuring of its executive team – recent replacement of its CEO, and more recently CFO, as well as several other positions. Under the new investment, James Murdoch will take a seat on the company board and will be instrumental in the restructuring of the operation, building on this new investment and including a new pop-up installation direction.

More details on these developments will be in the September issue of RePlay.