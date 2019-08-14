Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»The VOID Gets Major Investment

The VOID Gets Major Investment

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

By Kevin Williams

The VOID, a Utah-based “Hyper-Reality” provider, recently received a $20 million influx of capital from the Lupa Systems holdings company, representing James Murdoch – son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch and also the former CEO of 21st Century Fox.

Entrance into one of the 11 The VOID venues. (Source: PXVR)

The VOID, which has 11 LBE VR installations in the U.S., China and Canada, has also seen major restructuring of its executive team – recent replacement of its CEO, and more recently CFO, as well as several other positions. Under the new investment, James Murdoch will take a seat on the company board and will be instrumental in the restructuring of the operation, building on this new investment and including a new pop-up installation direction.

More details on these developments will be in the September issue of RePlay.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.