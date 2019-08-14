Latest “Stern of the Union” Touts Pin Maker’s New Games

Published on the first Tuesday of every month, the August “Stern of the Union” post from last week detailed everything going on at Stern Pinball, including info about the recent releases: Jurassic Park and Star Wars Pin.

The Jurassic pin, expected to ship domestically at the end of this month, was unveiled a couple weeks ago. There was a live gameplay premiere with pinball wizard Jack Danger, which can be seen here. The company also revealed their new home game, Star Wars Pin, recently at San Diego Comic-Con. That game can be found here.

With the International Flipper Pinball Association, Stern has also announced the Stern Army Circuit. IFPA will track WPPR points at all of its sanctioned events held at Stern Army locations throughout the year. At the end of the year, the top 10 finalists will receive prizes from Stern for their achievements. Contact [email protected] for more info.

Learn more at www.sternpinball.com and be sure to catch the “Stern of the Union” each month. They can be found on the Stern website under the “News” tab.