Latest IAAPA Numbers Show Huge Success

The RePlay team is still recovering from a long week in Orlando – walking miles along the IAAPA trade show floor and scurrying to get photos for our December issue. But with 1,146 exhibitors (many of them in coin-op and related industries), it’s an impossible task to get to everybody.

Same goes for the 42,600 total registrants who made their way around the show booths. That’s the preliminary final for this year, according to IAAPA, eclipsing last year’s total by 1,500 people. The total number of “qualified buyers” was 27,800, up 1,800 people from last year.

If you didn’t make the trip to the Orange County Convention Center, you can already start planning for 2020. IAAPA has set the dates for Nov. 17-20. Learn more at www.iaapa.org.