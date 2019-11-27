New Tampa Arcade Bar an “Adult Mega-Playground”

Park & Rec, a new 9,900-sq.-ft., two-story arcade bar in Tampa, Fla., opened in October, according to Narcity. The unique arcade bar offers boozy juice pouches, among other beverages, in addition to its retro games. (They have another location across the Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg as well.)

With Ms. Pac-Man, NBA Jam, Skee-Ball lanes and Galaga among the arcade favorites, the business also has pinball machines, giant beer pong and a dog-friendly grassy space outside with cornhole, giant connect 4 and a shaded bar. They also serve an interesting food menu with donuts used instead of buns on a cheeseburger or fried chicken sandwich (called the Glazed & Confused).

More information, plus the full menu, is online at www.parkrecdtsp.com and www.facebook.com/parkrectpa.