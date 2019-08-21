LaserTAG360 in October

With its $100,000 value guarantee, the final LaserTAG360 event of 2019 will be held in Indianapolis from Oct. 7-9. Early bird registration is good through Sept. 13, saving $82 off the regular $279 price.

Laser tag topics during the two-and-a-half-day seminar include the future of the industry, choosing the right site, understanding your target market and more. LaserTAG360 was created to bring value to those adding attractions to their laser tag business or opening a new facility. “You will leave this event with an action plan that will save you thousands in avoidable costs and maximize revenue for your business.

Don’t be fooled by the name though, “It’s called LaserTAG360 but it’s not just about laser tag,” says Nathalie Rocheleau. “It’s about any form of FEC operations.” Click here for a recap of the June event or visit www.lasertag360.com for more information.