Autobahn Indoor Speedway Goes With Semnox Parafait

With its high-speed electric go-kart racing, arcade games and axe throwing, Autobahn Indoor Speedway just implemented the Semnox Parafait system at its Dulles, Va., location.

The management platform allows RFID “tap-to-play” debit card systems for the arcade, redemption and self-service kiosks, along with Parafait’s cloud-based management and reporting software, according to the company.

“The Parafait platform is very robust and Semnox has been very responsive to our needs,” said David Larson, Autobahn’s managing partner. “Also, their Dallas, Texas-based installation and tech support teams have been great to work with.”

Reach the companies at www.autobahnspeed.com and www.semnox.com.