Betson On Game Maintenance

A recently-posted blog, written by Betson Enterprises’ director of operations Rob Zigmont, gives some tips on how operators can keep their games running smoothly.

The straightforward approach includes cleaning the cabinet’s exterior using a soft rag like a microfiber towel, checking and cleaning cabinet vents and fans, vacuuming it occasionally, using compressed air to blow out the sensor on ticket dispensers and more.

Betson also offers an in-depth maintenance class called Betson Technical University, where they do two days of hands-on training.

Read the full post here.

