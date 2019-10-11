Bowlero Announces Promotions

The amusements department at Bowlero Corp. recently had a shake-up with the promotions of Steve Veach and Christopher Spragg. Veach climbs the ladder as the company’s senior director of games operations, and Spragg became its director of amusements operations.

“I am sure that it comes as no surprise to anyone, but the level of dedication and hard work that I’ve witnessed from both Steve Veach and Chris Spragg since I stepped into my role leading this department has been remarkable,” said Lev Ekster, vice president of amusements and business development. “The two of them keep our department running like a well-tuned sports car.

Veach has 25 years of arcade game experience and 35 years of overall industry experience. Spragg is a seven-year veteran with Brunswick and Bowlero, and has 20 years of overall operations experience.

Learn more at www.bowlerocorp.com.