Laser Tag Day Celebration

To recognize the 35th anniversary of laser tag’s debut on March 28, 1984, enthusiast and blogger Laurie Jean Britton completed her mission to play the game in all 50 states. She was joined at the Laser Quest of North Richland Hills, Texas by laser tag inventor George Carter III.

Carter is widely regarded as the founder of the laser tag industry, and was presented with a plaque in commemoration of the 35th anniversary of opening the first laser tag location for his game Photonin the Dallas area 35 years ago.

Britton, according to the Laser Tag Museum, is the first person to play laser tag in all 50 states, documenting the five-year journey in photos and stories on her blog, www.tiviachickloveslasertag.com.