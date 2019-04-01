CinemaCon Coming This Week

Starting today, April 1, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, CinemaCon dubs itself as the largest and most important gathering for the worldwide motion picture theater industry – with attendees from more than 80 different countries.

The event features presentations from big-name studios like Walt Disney, Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures and Warner Brothers, a special screening of the upcoming film Long Shot, and the Big Screen Achievement Awards presented April 4 at the Colosseum to stars like Jamie Lee Curtis, Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron and Steve Buscemi.

For the trade show, held April 2-4, Sacoa will be on hand to promote its innovative debit card systems and mobile app. They’ll be at Booth #930F and can be found at www.sacoacard.com.

A full lineup of all that CinemaCon has to offer is available at www.cinemacon.com.