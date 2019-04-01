Air Hockey Champs

Colin Cummings, a student at Baylor University, recently won his 4th USAA title at the 2019 World Air Hockey Championships at Rice University, held March 15-17.

Sanctioned by the U.S. Air Hockey Association and sponsored by Gold Standard Games and Valley-Dynamo, second place went to Vince Sauceda of San Antonio, third place to Jacob Weissman of Houston, fourth place to veteran competitor Andy Yevish of Philadelphia, fifth place to Avery Yebernetsky of Houston and sixth place to Brian Quezada of Chicago.

At only age 19, Cummings “is already becoming one of the all-time greats in competitive air hockey’s 40+ year history,” says Gold Standard Games.

