39th Annual World Pool Championships Kick Off

It’s that time of year – the Valley National 8-Ball League Assn.’s (VNEA) 39th Annual World Pool Championships begin this week at Bally’s Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Starting tonight, May 22, there will be mini tournaments and Scotch Doubles sign-ups. The event will go through June 1 with a final match and evening banquet. Some other notable dates: 8-Ball and 9-Ball finals on May 27 (also the date the World Team Competition starts); the Hall of Famers Party from 6-7 p.m. on May 29; and the May 30 president’s reception dinner held at 7 p.m.

You’ll be able to click here to get tournament results when they become available. For more info and a full schedule of events, visit www.vnea.com.