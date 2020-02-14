LAI Games “Shares the Love” With Customers for Valentine’s

Starting today, Feb. 14, and running through March 14, LAI Games will offer customers a free, limited-edition t-shirt for any order over $500 on their online parts store – www.parts.laigames.com.

Qualified purchasers will also be entered into a drawing to win an LAI Games prize pack, featuring a water bottle, designer lanyards, koozies, bottle openers and 25 percent off their next parts purchase.

“Our design team created a really cool, retro-style t-shirt for our staff to wear at IAAPA, and our customers loved them,” said Allison Timberlake, the company’s marketing and ecommerce manager. “So, we decided to give them as gifts to show our customers how much we appreciate them.” Visit www.laigames.com for more information.