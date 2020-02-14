Face Place Photo Booths Welcome Valentine’s Day

Over the past few years, Apple Industries and its Face Place photo booths have helped operators grab a part of the Valentine’s Day excitement, and 2020 is no different.

To help photo booth owners increase sales, they will automatically display Valentine’s Day art to customers as they walk by the booths. “This enticement becomes more effective in the lead-up to Valentine’s Day and works like a revenue magnet on Valentine’s Day itself,” the company reported. The updates for artwork are loaded directly into the machine’s Smile 2.0 software, so operators don’t have to worry about making their machines ready for the holiday crowds.

