Sonic The Hedgehog Movie Now in Theaters

Sega’s classic character Sonic the Hedgehog first appeared in arcades in 1991 in the video game Waku Waku Sonic Patrol Car. Many platforms and iterations later – Sonic is back once again!

A new movie, released in theaters today, Feb. 14, stars Jim Carrey as Dr. Ivo Robotnik, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic. Simply titled Sonic the Hedgehog, the film follows a small-town police officer (Marsden) who must help the small, blue and fast hedgehog defeat an evil genius (Carrey) who wants to do experiments on it.

Reviews are already in and many are glowing. Writes Scott Mendelson of Forbes: “Sonic the Hedgehog isn’t just a perfectly enjoyable kid-targeted comedic fantasy. It isn’t even just a pretty good ‘based on a video game move’ flick, although it is both of those things … it remains entertaining for adults and feels unusually level-headed and in the moment.”

According to that Forbes review, the film cost $95 million to make, including $5 million spent in making the main character’s animation closer to the Sega video game. Check it out!