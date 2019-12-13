Trending
Cooney Gives Bobble Awards to Best in VR

By on INSTANT REPLAY

This year at IAAPA, virtual reality expert Bob Cooney gave out four newly-created VR Bobble Awards to innovative companies that he says are breaking new ground in location-based VR.

Bob Cooney pictured with Zero Latency CEO Tim Ruse and his new VR Bobble Award.

“After watching VR awards programs ignore companies with amazing products and reward companies with products that were pedestrian at best, I decided to create my own award,” Cooney wrote on his blog.

His winners included LAI Games for Virtual Rabbids: The Big Ride; Zero Latency for their Gen2 product; VRsenal’s Beat Saber game; and Ballast VR’s underwater attraction DIVR. Cooney previously awarded Hologate with a Bobble Award earlier this year for “creating the first successful turnkey VR attraction.”

More information about Cooney and his VR insights is available at www.bobcooney.com.

