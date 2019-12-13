Cooney Gives Bobble Awards to Best in VR

This year at IAAPA, virtual reality expert Bob Cooney gave out four newly-created VR Bobble Awards to innovative companies that he says are breaking new ground in location-based VR.

“After watching VR awards programs ignore companies with amazing products and reward companies with products that were pedestrian at best, I decided to create my own award,” Cooney wrote on his blog.

His winners included LAI Games for Virtual Rabbids: The Big Ride; Zero Latency for their Gen2 product; VRsenal’s Beat Saber game; and Ballast VR’s underwater attraction DIVR. Cooney previously awarded Hologate with a Bobble Award earlier this year for “creating the first successful turnkey VR attraction.”

More information about Cooney and his VR insights is available at www.bobcooney.com.