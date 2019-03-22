LAI Games Parts Store Debut

Ahead of the Amusement Expo, LAI Games has launched a new website that allows operators to easily find and order the parts they need for both current and legacy games, the company says.

They encourage customers to stop by their Expo booth (#436) and get a discount code for the online parts store, which can be found at www.parts.laigames.com. Top on display for LAI Games will be: HYPERshoot, Let’s Bounce and Virtual Rabbids: The Big Ride.

More information is available on the company’s main website, www.laigames.com.