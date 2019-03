Save the date, says Betson. The company will celebrate the grand opening of its new Portland office with a barbecue cookout on May 23 and finance specials on their best-selling games.

The office is located at 5211 NE 158th St., Portland, OR 97230, and the event will be held from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

More info about the distributor is available at www.betson.com.