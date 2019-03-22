Intercard With The Edge at Expo

Intercard is demonstrating its enhanced mobile app, “The Edge,” at its Amusement Expo Booth #1013 this week.

They say it’s the amusement industry’s first collection of mobile management tools. “The mobile future is here, and The Edge lets operators make the most of it,” said Scott Sherrod, Intercard’s CEO.

“Since 2017, Intercard has been leading the way in harnessing the potential of mobile technology to change the way FEC operators interact with their customers and their business,” said Bill Allen, North America sales manager. “The Edge mobile app collection allows users of Intercard cashless management systems to manage everything from marketing to game sales to redemption inventory whenever and from wherever they want.”

The company will also be at Booth #D73 in Hall 4 at the Middle East’s DEAL show. Visit www.intercardinc.com for more info.