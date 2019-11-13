Digital Centre With Smile ‘n’ Stick Booth

“The photo sticker phenomenon is back!” Digital Centre declares. At Booths #329 and #429 at IAAPA, they’ll be displaying their new Smile ‘n’ Stick photo booth, a stylish arcade sticker machine.

The standard 20 years ago, the company said, was a set of 16 mini photo stickers with your face on it. They’ve changed things up a bit, doing some modernization with new technology a part of the culture. Now, they have 12 stickers plus four larger sized ones; two sets instead of just one, to make it easier to share with friends; and social media sharing capabilities, too.

Like their other machines, they’ll continue to do seasonal updates that are automatic and at no cost to operators.

The company also recently acquired a license from Sanrio to bring Hello Kitty into their photo booth world. One booth will have exclusive Hello Kitty software and designs. Photos will be able to be shared via more than eight digital platforms, including Facebook. More information is online at www.dc-image.com.