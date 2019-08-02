Kansas Fun Center Calls It Quits After 19 Years

Jumpin’ Joe’s Family Fun Center in Salina, Kan., will close Aug. 4 after nearly 20 years in business, according to a post on their Facebook page.

The post reads, in part: “We have had a lot of fun, met and worked with some great people and yes we have certainly had our struggles. We would truly like to thank all of the people that have visited our Fun Center in the last 19 years.” The fun center partially put the blame on “so many choices for entertainment,” saying the time has come for them to enjoy their families and “find new challenges to face.”