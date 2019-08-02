Creative Works Installs Esports Attraction in New Zealand

The Game Up Esports attraction from Creative Works was recently installed in the newly-opened Rainbow Playlab, a section of high-tech experiences at Rainbow’s End Theme Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

Rainbow Playlab offers virtual reality setups, bumper cars, escape rooms, an arcade and virtual sword fighting from MagneTag (which you’ll be able to read about in an upcoming issue of RePlay).

“We understand how entertainment has changed over the years and we are continually looking to offer a variety of experiences to our guests,” said Karen Crabb, CEO of Rainbow’s End, which opened more than 36 years ago.

The Game Up attraction “delivers amazing gaming experiences that every gamer dreams about,” the company says, and offers “high-end computers and graphics cards, integrated competition software, custom desks with LED lighting and a social setting to engage with friends.”

More information on the Creative Works product, and others, is available at www.thewoweffect.com.