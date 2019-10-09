Jupiter Bowl Closes in Utah

After just shy of 10 years operating a bowling center in Kimball Junction, Utah, Jupiter Bowl co-founder Amy Baker has silenced the pins and closed the doors.

According to the Park Record, it shuttered in late September following a third rent increase that the four-person ownership group decided was unsustainable. “If we could break even, we’d keep it open forever,” Baker said. “I’m so sad, I can’t even tell you. It was kind of my baby. We thought it was so good for the city.”

Many bowlers and longtime attendees expressed disappointment on the company’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/jupiterbowl.