Incredible! – Pizza FEC to KC

The Springfield, Mo.-based Incredible Pizza Company is expanding into Shawnee, Kan., with its 11th location, according to the Kansas City Business Journal. Just outside of Kansas City, IPC founder and CEO Rick Barsness said he had wanted to expand into the market “for a long time.”

The company announced a $4 million renovation of the former PowerPlay facility – a 73,000-sq.-ft. FEC – began when the former business closed on Sept. 15. Incredible Pizza Co. is expected to open there in February.

More information will be at www.incrediblepizza.com/kansas-city. Or you can dig into your RePlay archives for the October 2018 issue, where we profiled the company. (Click here for the web version.)