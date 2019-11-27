Jones, Borup Elected to Dart Assn. Hall of Fame

The AMOA National Dart Assn. recently announced that NDA past president Maggie Jones of Blackhawk Amusements (Sterling, Ill.) and longtime manufacturer supporter Stan Borup of High Country Promotions (Fort Collins, Colo.) will be inducted into the association’s Hall of Fame next spring.

They’ll be the 29th and 30th members of the prestigious group once officially recognized for their achievements at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony held during the president’s reception at next year’s Team Dart on April 7 in Las Vegas.

“Both of this year’s inductees have made contributions to our organization, events and sport that epitomize the very best of who we are and what we do,” said Jack Kelleher, the association’s executive director. “They have impressed and inspired many along the way, and NDA is delighted to honor them for their outstanding, longtime efforts.”

More information about the event is available at www.ndadarts.com.