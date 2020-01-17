Genmega Debuts Universal ATM

Genmega, Inc . , a leader in kiosk manufacturing for the ATM industry, rolled out its new Universal Kiosk 2. According to company officials, Genmega is currently taking orders for the new unit with shipments to begin this spring.

The new unit, an update on the company’s original Universal Kiosk, is said to offer significant improvements in flexibility and functionality. As a base ATM unit, the Universal Kiosk 2 is engineered to offer a wide range of customizable hardware or software options. Among the anticipated options for the new unit are cryptocurrency, check cashing, food ordering, sports betting and parking garages.

“Our customers have been asking for this,” said Wes Dunn, Genmega’s executive vice president of sales. “Genmega listened and the Universal Kiosk 2 is the result. Customers now have the opportunity to expand their business models by offering a variety of new services for many different types of businesses.”

In addition to new features and flexibility, the Universal Kiosk 2 benefits from the same high-level testing, software development standards and EMV certifications as the original Universal Kiosk and Genmega’s ATMs. It also shares the same components as these products, reducing the need to stock a variety of specialty parts.