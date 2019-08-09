Jersey Trade Mourns Loss of Ed Florimont

One of the amusement park industry’s legends, Ed Florimont, passed on Aug. 4, 2019, at age 85 at the Cooper Medical Center in Camden, N.J. Most famous for the string of parks he owned on the East Coast, from New Jersey up to New England (e.g. Fantasyland), he also started the Fallen Angel nightclub in New York City, designed and built some arcade games based on the technical knowledge he’d learned in the service and was the force behind the creation of Las Vegas’ famed Circus-Circus.

The NJAA association advises that a memorial service will take place on Aug. 11th, from noon to 2pm, at the Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home in Ship Bottom, N.J. (their address is 1119 Long Beach Blvd.). The NJAA has made a contribution to the Give Kids the World charity in Ed’s name and other friends wishing to make a donation can do the same, or to another charity of their own choice. Rest in peace.