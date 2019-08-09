GameWorks’ Spence Promoted to VP Post

Kelli Spence was recently announced as the new vice president of people and culture at GameWorks, the full entertainment and dining experience for millennials, teens and families. She previously was a senior director in the department.

In the new capacity, “she will be focused on initiatives centered around continually enhancing the employee experience, from identifying talent and recruiting through retention and creating career paths for team members as well as ensuring a fun and rewarding culture.”

Prior to her three years at GameWorks, Spence was a human resources manager at Lowe Enterprises/Destination Hotels, a hospitality operator, and other companies. She has nearly 20 years of human resources-related experience. For more information, visit www.gameworks.com.