Disney Back With “Top Secret” VR Film

After debuting the animated short Cyclesat last August’s Computer Animation Festival in Vancouver, B.C., Disney recently greenlit another “top secret” virtual reality project, according to CNET.

All we know is it will be another animated VR short from Jeff Gipson, the director of Cycles. And that it’ll also be in the 3-5-minute range and will be able to use current Disney characters.

“The fact that they greenlit another one this quickly is proof that they might not know exactly what tomorrow looks like for Disney and VR, but we’re going to keep exploring,” said Nicholas Russell, head of the Disney professional development program that created Cycles.

Disney has also previously funded VR experiences built around their existing properties like Cocoand Ralph Breaks the Internet.