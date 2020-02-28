Italy’s Amusement Show Postponed Until April

Italian Exhibition Group recently announced Enada Primavera Spring, its 32nd International Amusement and Gaming Show and third Rimini Amusement Show, held at the Rimini Expo Centre, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 virus (also known as coronavirus). Previously set for March 11-13, the concurrently held events are now scheduled for April 21-23.

The organizers said, “At a Feb. 25 meeting, the IEG board of directors, in light of the critical international situation caused by the COVID-19 emergency, decided to postpone the shows.”

Italian Exhibition Group’s decision “was taken in total agreement with SAPAR Associazione Nazionale Servizi Apparecchi per Pubbliche Attrazioni Ricreative (National Association of Services and Equipment for Public Amusements).” More information is available at www.en.enada.it.