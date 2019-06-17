Florida Men Blow ATM Robbery Attempt

According to local press reports, two men attempted to break into an ATM with a blow torch but only succeeded in welding it shut. The attempted robbery took place on the second floor of the Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island in Northwest Florida.

As the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department noted, when a route man discovered the hinges of the machine welded shut on a routine service call. A review of the surveillance tape showed two men approach the machine in the early hours and attempt to open it with a blow torch and crow bar before abandoning their efforts.