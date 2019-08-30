Bielak Promoted at SUZOHAPP, Sims Joins as VP of Sales

The cash handling automation and self-service solutions company SUZOHAPP recently announced the promotion of Sam Bielak to president of global gaming & amusement business.

Bielak joined the company in 2013 and most recently served as chief marketing officer. He previously ran the global gaming business for Crane Payment Solutions. The company reports his new role will “allow him to leverage his experience and relationships to drive growth” within its gaming and amusement business.

Todd Sims has also come aboard as the company’s vice president of sales for North and South America on its gaming & amusement team. Sims brings with him more than 20 years of sales and operations experience.

More information is at www.suzohapp.com.