Ingenious Escape Games Now Open in Maine

One of only a few escape rooms in the state of Maine, Ingenious Escape Games held its grand opening in the city of Biddeford on Aug. 10, according to The Journal Tribune.

The steampunk-inspired game features players as the assistants to the radical scientist Dr. Prometheus, who’s gone missing. In the hourlong game, players are tasked at figuring out his latest experiment and bringing it to life. Called The Secret Laboratory of Dr. Prometheus, it’s currently the only escape room game at the facility, though they plan on adding more soon.

Owner Javi Kalback moved to New England from Chile a decade ago, and had always loved interactive and puzzle-solving computer games. Then, she learned about escape rooms.

“I saw there weren’t any in Maine or New Hampshire (at the time),” Kalback said. “I always thought it was a pretty cool thing to do. I love making things and I’m a computer engineer, so I build all the electronics in the room. I designed the games and everything.” She has owned Portsmouth Escape games since 2016.

More information about the new escape room is at www.ingeniousescapegames.com.