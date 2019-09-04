The Alley Bowls Into Central Kansas

A bowling entertainment center with 28 lanes, a 50-game arcade, virtual reality and more has opened in Salina, Kan. With its soft opening on Sept. 1, The Alley became the third location for the Kansas chain owned by Cathy Desocio, a former president of the Bowling Proprietors Assn. of America.

According to the Salina Journal, the facility has 20 lanes of traditional bowling and eight lanes of cosmic-style party bowling; an arcade that general manager Steve Owens calls “the largest game room in central Kansas”; Hologate VR; a 14-person laser tag course; and AJ’s at The Alley Salina, a sports grill.

It’s also now the home alley for Kansas Wesleyan University Bowling, plus other local schools. Stay up-to-date at www.thealleysalina.com or follow them on Facebook.