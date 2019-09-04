N.C. Arcade Bar Celebrates New Mural

Reboot Arcade Bar in Winston-Salem, N.C., just got an exterior reboot with a recently-painted video game-inspired mural on the side of its building. They’ll be celebrating from 5-11 p.m. on Sept. 7 with a mini festival, complete with food trucks and music, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Multiple artists took part in the mural, which features Donkey Kong, Sonic the Hedgehog, Mario, Chun-Li, Princess Peach, Pac-Man and other video game characters. One of the artists was 13-year-old Elijah Kimball, who painted Leonardo, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, and Bowser from the Mario franchise.

Visit them at 534 N. Liberty St., online at www.rebootarcadebar.com or by liking them on Facebook.