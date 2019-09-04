Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»N.C. Arcade Bar Celebrates New Mural

N.C. Arcade Bar Celebrates New Mural

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

Reboot Arcade Bar in Winston-Salem, N.C., just got an exterior reboot with a recently-painted video game-inspired mural on the side of its building. They’ll be celebrating from 5-11 p.m. on Sept. 7 with a mini festival, complete with food trucks and music, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Multiple artists took part in the mural, which features Donkey Kong, Sonic the Hedgehog, Mario, Chun-Li, Princess Peach, Pac-Man and other video game characters. One of the artists was 13-year-old Elijah Kimball, who painted Leonardo, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, and Bowser from the Mario franchise.

Visit them at 534 N. Liberty St., online at www.rebootarcadebar.com or by liking them on Facebook.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.