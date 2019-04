Friends Paul Jacobs of Gold Standard Games and Tony Maniscalco of Andamiro USA carve out time each spring for baseball and this year was no different.

The pair have attended a New York Mets spring training game in Port St. Lucie, Fla. for the past five years since Maniscalco moved to the area. “Tony and I plan to keep this annual tradition alive for many years to come!” Jacobs wrote to RePlay.