Indoor Speedway Adds Games, Restaurant-Bar

The Jacksonville, Fla., FEC Autobahn Indoor Speedway & Events will be adding 50 arcade games, a full-service restaurant and a beer and wine bar to its offerings – a $1.2 million renovation expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

According to the Jacksonville Daily Record, the company will renovate about 14,000 sq. ft. of the 80,000-sq.-ft. space. High-speed go-karting will remain the core of their business, but the changes are being made in an effort to “try to find what is the next thing we can add for the customer’s experience,” said Donald Wagner, the director of operations for Autobahn.

Autobahn is owned by Tampa-based Autobahn Holdings, which owns 12 locations across the country, including Accelerate Indoor Speedway. They can be reached at www.autobahnspeed.com.