Embed Partners With P1AG on Maya Cinemas

Embed and Player One Amusement Group have partnered to operate the Energi Game Center and Bay Tek’s PrizeHub at Maya Cinemas in Fresno, Calif.

Embed’s self-service “emOne” kiosk enables staff to spend their time focused on guests. “With 25 award-winning smartTOUCH swipe readers installed at Energi Game Center, customers visiting the cinema can expect to receive a seamless guest experience,” the company says.

“P1AG has partnered with Embed for over 200 installations and we are pleased to continue working with a company who shares our commitment to providing exceptional gaming, amusement and entertainment experiences to operators and their guests,” said John Kolliniatis, vice president and GM at Player One.

Visit www.embedcard.com and www.winwithp1ag.com for more information about the companies. Maya Cinemas has six locations, and can be reached at www.mayacinemas.com.