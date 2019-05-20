Immotion Pacts With iP2Entertainment

The U.K.-based immersive virtual reality group Immotion recently announced a $500,000 content creation contract with the global family entertainment specialist iP2Entertainment.

The deal will see Immotion Group produce three exclusive VR and immersive experiences for iP2Entertainment, which will be available at the company’s centers later this year and into 2020.

“This collaborative partnership will add significant benefit to both organizations, allowing Immotion Group to develop these experiences for iP2Entertainment and providing Immotion with access to them for non-competing uses,” said a press release.

Information on the companies is available at www.immotionvr.com and www.ip2entertainment.com.