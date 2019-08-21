ICE’s Hoop It Up Now Shipping

The latest redemption game from Innovative Concepts in Entertainment – Hoop It Up – is now shipping, according to the company.

The game will be offered in two different versions: a full ticket redemption unit and a unique ball merchandiser / ticket redemption unit that will allow players that hit the mega bonus to receive a ball or tickets. On both versions, if the player misses the hoop and/or the bonus, they still win tickets depending on where the ball lands on the rotating playfield.

The original iteration of the game was first shown four years ago when it was called Wham-O.

“This project has been in our development pipeline for five years,” said Joe Coppola, ICE president. “We had some early struggles and then we stepped away from it. We’ve been fully focused the past two years on getting this game mechanically solid, and we completely redid the original software.

“In our initial testing, we found lots of players didn’t initially understand the gameplay,” he continued. “At that point, we took a step back and made the decision to re-theme the game. The basketball theme very quickly caught on with the players and made it much more intuitive. They walked up and immediately understood the game and were mesmerized with the ball launch and the gameplay of trying to time the launch to get the ball through the moving hoop.”

