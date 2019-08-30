IAAPA Seeking “What’s New”

Attention IAAPA facility members: Do you have a new attraction to share with the industry? IAAPA invites you to submit content for its annual “What’s New in the Amusement Industry” video, which debuts at the Expo kickoff event at 9 a.m. on Nov. 19. Here’s last year’s video. The deadline is this Sunday, Sept. 1.

IAAPA asks that those interested send the clips to [email protected]. They must be high-resolution, high-definition videos with 16:9 aspect ratio, in either Apple ProRes 422 LT or H.264 mp4. Be sure to include park, attraction and manufacturer name in the email. More information is available at www.iaapa.org.