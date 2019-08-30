Classic Arcade Mr. Pixel’s Has Grand Opening in Houston

Yesterday, Aug. 29, marked the start of Mr. Pixel’s, a new arcade with old games in northwest Houston, Texas.

For $10, it’s all-you-can-play on classic pinball machines like Nightmare on Elm Street, Barb Wire, Batman Forever and Dungeons & Dragons. Arcade video games are also part of the mix: Street Fighter II, Berzerk, Donkey Kong Jr. and Golden Tee among them.

Owner Joe Grisaffi is a Houston native who’s spent most of his life working in the film industry (including an acting credit in Pirates of the Caribbean). He’s also a big arcade collector, according to the Houston Press, which is where all of the Mr. Pixel’s games come from.

More up-to-date information is on their Facebook page, or you can visit their website, www.mrpixelsarcade.com.