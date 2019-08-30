AAMCF Goes to Camp!

Representatives from AAMA’s charitable foundation – Allen Weisberg and Bob Geschine – recently visited the Sunrise Day Camp on Long Island, N.Y., one of the primary groups supported by AAMCF.

Weisberg, CEO of Apple Industries and VP of AAMCF, joined Geschine, president of H. Betti Industries and an AAMA member, for a daylong visit to the camp, a summer day camp for children with cancer and their siblings, offered free of charge.

In June, Weisberg was awarded the 2019 Sunrise Champion Award by the Sunrise Association at their Dare to Dream Benefit, which raised almost $1 million. “I’ve been involved with Sunrise Association for a number of years and have found them to be one of the most dedicated, committed and compassionate groups I’ve ever been a part of,” he said. “The work they do makes a remarkable difference in the lives of these children and their families. To visit this campus and see what they’re able to accomplish with the money AAMCF donates, demonstrates in the strongest possible way we’re supporting an extremely worthy cause.”

“I was overwhelmed by the incredible attention to detail and organizational excellence present in everything I saw,” said Geschine. “Eighty-nine cents of every dollar donated to Sunrise Associates goes directly to serving kids and families in need, and it shows.”

More information is available at www.aamacharity.org and www.sunrisedaycamp.org.