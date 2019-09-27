IAAPA 2020 Board Elected

The IAAPA board of directors elected 11 new board members for 2020 at its Sept. 16 meeting in Paris at the European expo.

Jim Pattison, Jr. of Ripley Entertainment was elected as second vice chair, meaning he’ll serve as first vice chair in 2021 and lead the association as its chairman in 2022.

Others elected include facility member directors Fernando Aldecoa of PortAventura Entertainment, Massimiliano Freddi of Wonderwood, Xavier Lopez Ancona of KidZania, Tony Yuhung Sze of Chimelong Group Co. and Laura Woodburn of Hersheypark; manufacturer and supplier member director Chloe James Hausfeld of Jack Rouse Associates; advisory board director Darrell Metzger of Signature Management University; EMEA regional advisory committee chair Miikka Seppala of Sarkanniemi Theme Park; North American regional advisory committee chair Ted Molter of San Diego Zoo Global; and treasurer Curt Caffey of ProParks Management. More information is available at www.iaapa.org.