ATM Council Set to Break Trade Show Attendance Records

The upcoming National ATM Council trade show, held Oct. 15-17 at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, is expected to be the organization’s largest and most exciting to date. Their 7th annual event, it also marks 50 years of ATM usage in the United States.

“The half century mark only comes around once every 50 years,” said NAC’s executive director Bruce Renard. “It’s time for the industry to take note of that historic milestone and look ahead to the next 50 years.”

The upcoming show is the largest in the young association’s history with an expanded exhibit space to accommodate a record-breaking number of booths as well as attendance registration that have already topped previous years. “The response has just been terrific,” he said. “The exhibit space is sold out and registrations are up significantly. The show has already surpassed all our expectations.

The event will feature an expanded seminar and workshop schedule highlighted by a presentation by James Shepherd-Barron, the son of the original ATM inventor, the UK’s John Shepherd-Barron.

Also featured during this year’s show will be a full schedule of seminars ranging from legal issues, such as the recent victories in facilitating passage of local and state legislation to maintain cash as a payment option, as well as legal updates regarding gaming opportunities and innovative cash discount programs.

The NAC Mobile Biometric ATM Working Group will also demonstrate the latest in cutting edge technology to provide a look into the future of ATMs. Workshops will also include tips on maximizing profits, opportunities to deploy cryptocurrency ATMs and business opportunities that complement ATM placements.

