Hyperdeck Expanding at Hersheypark Next Summer

The Central Pennsylvania team behind the Hyperdeck – MajorMega – is expanding its influence at their hometown Hersheypark. After an initial install in August, it was recently announced that the theme park will use 600 sq. ft. of space in “Chocolatetown” for two 300-sq.-ft. Hyperdeck VR attractions in summer 2020.

According to the York Daily Record, the 112-year-old Hersheypark is undergoing a $150 million expansion, the largest in company history. The tallest, fastest and longest coaster in the park, Candymonium, is slated to open around the same time and in the same section of the park as the Hyperdeck setup. Learn more at www.hersheypark.com.

“We’re excited to debut Hyperdeck as a first-of-its-kind immersive VR game and the first in the northeast as part of our transformational expansion of Hershey’s Chocolatetown,” said Hersheypark GM Vikki Hultquist.

Read more about MajorMega and its attraction in your October copy of RePlay (or at this link). (By the way, RePlay’s Matt Harding finally got a chance to try the company’s impressive H.A.I.R. game at the IAAPA show last month and remarked, “I’ve gotta say – it was pretty cool!”)