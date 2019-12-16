Creative Works Rebrands Attraction Education Program

Started in 2011, LaserTAG360 by Creative Works is now Amusement 360. The rebranded educational program will include upgraded training initiatives for startups and operators.

“For many years, our educational content has covered all aspects of entertainment development and operations. The new Amusement 360 name more accurately represents the content we’ve already created,” said Danny Gruening, Creative Works’ VP of marketing. “It allows us to continue building new content to cater to the evolving needs of operators in this industry.”

The new Amusement 360 program consists of three main pillars: 360 Event (formerly the LaserTAG360 event), 360 Insights and 360 Training. The 360 Insights allow operators to jump in right away with free educational articles and videos on the website. The 360 Event is three days of amusement education for both startups and operators. And the brand-new 360 Training provides personalized, on-site attraction training for employees and owners.

Scheduled events for the revamped Amusement 360 are set for Feb. 18-20 in Indianapolis, as well as June 8-10 and Oct. 6-8. Learn more about the upgraded program and register at www.amusement360.com.

In other Creative Works news, the company recently announced a partnership with US Design Lab, which will now represent Creative Works and their products in the Middle East starting on Jan. 1. US Design Lab will be exhibiting at the DEAL show March 23-25 in Dubai.

“The Middle East is one of the world’s leading markets for the amusement and entertainment industry, and we’re extremely excited to represent such a great company as Creative Works and the fun, exciting and quality products that they offer,” said Gary Smith and Mik Oca, co-owners of US Design Lab. More information on them is at www.usdesignlab.com.