Hologate First to 2M Players

Just shy of their two-year anniversary, the virtual reality gaming experience Hologate just recorded its 2 millionth player, according to the company – a first in location-based VR.

They called it “a highly impressive feat in a virtual reality market that has performed significantly below expert analyst projections made over the past five years.” The attraction had a steady increase of 200,000 players each month “with no signs of slowing down.”

Hologate is installed at more than 250 active locations around the world (21 countries and five continents), including Two Bit Circus, Cinergy Entertainment, Main Event and many more. The top 21 percent of performers see between 2,500-3,500 plays per month.

“This will be a big year for the platform,” said CEO Leif Petersen. “There are many new games being released, including some partnerships with major brands in the movie and gaming industry.”

More information is available at www.hologate.com.